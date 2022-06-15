N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) rose 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 9,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 503,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

