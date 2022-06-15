Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
