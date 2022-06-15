Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

