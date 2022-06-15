NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in May

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNXPF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NNXPF traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,152. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

