Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Nathan’s Famous has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $73.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

