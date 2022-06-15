National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

FIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.63.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

