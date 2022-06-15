National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

FIL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cormark increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.63.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. Equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

