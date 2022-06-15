National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating for Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMQ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.