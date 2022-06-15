National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGG. Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Investec cut shares of National Grid to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,136.67.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.