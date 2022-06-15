National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE:NNN opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.