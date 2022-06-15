National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,119,198 shares.The stock last traded at $26.60 and had previously closed at $26.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Get National Vision alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 736,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.