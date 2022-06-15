National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,119,198 shares.The stock last traded at $26.60 and had previously closed at $26.69.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.80.
In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 736,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter.
National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
