Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,771 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after buying an additional 4,050,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 134.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.