Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,771 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $5.51.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
