Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ NTUS opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
