Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

