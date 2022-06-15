NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,914,554 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.35.

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.82) to GBX 330 ($4.01) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.01) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

