nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.
nCino stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $902,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.