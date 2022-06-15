nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
NCNO opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
