Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Update

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,364.0 days.

Nearmap stock remained flat at $$0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. Nearmap has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Nearmap alerts:

About Nearmap (Get Rating)

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.