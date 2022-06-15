Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Update

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,364.0 days.
Nearmap stock remained flat at $$0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. Nearmap has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.
About Nearmap (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nearmap (NEAPF)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.