Needham & Company LLC Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $89.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,063.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

