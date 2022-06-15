Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider Sells $39,880.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NNI opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 72.67 and a quick ratio of 72.66. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 15.0% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 480,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nelnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 242,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 24.6% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 214,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNI. StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

