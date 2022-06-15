Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.56

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.