Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
