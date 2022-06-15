Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Neonode in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.