Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.50. Neonode shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 83,321 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.33.

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Neonode in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

