Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 13%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 186,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 159,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.98 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a current ratio of 110.95, a quick ratio of 23.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dario Meli purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares in the company, valued at C$298,747.80. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,120.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

