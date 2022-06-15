Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Buys 140,000 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,660,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 1,352,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,692. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

