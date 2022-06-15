Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading 10.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares were up 10.4% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 21,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 778,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Specifically, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 57,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,889,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 746,605 shares of company stock worth $2,157,501 in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Nerdy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.