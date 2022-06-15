NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Shares of NTAP opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.11.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $993,799. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,034,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

