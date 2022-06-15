NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.11.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $993,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.