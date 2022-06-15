Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.30

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.30 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.02). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.01), with a volume of 124,927 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.30. The company has a market capitalization of £124.40 million and a PE ratio of 103.75.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

