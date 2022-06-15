NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.43.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.