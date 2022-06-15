NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $105.15

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.15, but opened at $103.02. NetEase shares last traded at $102.55, with a volume of 17,723 shares.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

