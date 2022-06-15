NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Update

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 432,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,399. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.63.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

