NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) CFO Acquires $14,840.00 in Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Mcclurg bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMTC. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

