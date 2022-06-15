New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 447551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.