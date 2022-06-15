New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Shares Down 3%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.22. 242,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

About New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

