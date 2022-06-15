New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.58. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 6,351 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10.
New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NYSE:NMFC)
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.
