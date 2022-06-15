New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.92

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 593671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 88,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

