Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.49. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 5,605 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

