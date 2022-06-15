NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.38

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.38 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.06). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.07), with a volume of 602,043 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.38. The company has a market cap of £270.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.13.
In other news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($24,305.13).
NewRiver REIT Company Profile (LON:NRR)
NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
