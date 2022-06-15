Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 140,291 shares.The stock last traded at $6.47 and had previously closed at $6.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

