NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.03. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 22,354 shares traded.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.87.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

