NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 18.2%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 18.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 166,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 141,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Get NexOptic Technology alerts:

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.