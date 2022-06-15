NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 986,700.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.95 per share, for a total transaction of 986,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,487,471 shares in the company, valued at 52,137,691.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXDT opened at 14.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.52. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 12.64 and a 12 month high of 16.15.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,095,000.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.