Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 3.30 and last traded at 3.29. Approximately 12,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,166,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.03.

KIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.60.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.88.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,739,936.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth about $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nextdoor by 19.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,178,000 after buying an additional 1,087,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Nextdoor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,240,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth about $23,016,000.

About Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.