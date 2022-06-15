NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Short Interest Up 50.5% in May

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,690,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the May 15th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.