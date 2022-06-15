NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

NEP opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 195,940 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 31,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

