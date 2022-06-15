NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $$193.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.29. NICE has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $307.65.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

