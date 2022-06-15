NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $$193.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.29. NICE has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $307.65.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NCSYF)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.