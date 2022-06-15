NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $159.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.61% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Shares of NKE opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

