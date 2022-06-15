NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $173.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

