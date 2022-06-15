Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NLFKF stock remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.