Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.223 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
