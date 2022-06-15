Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.223 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

