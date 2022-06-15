Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.223 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
